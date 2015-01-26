Learn All Aspects of Country Guitar Using Real Country Songs

Hal Leonard Country Guitar Method is a 64-page, softcover book that uses real country songs to teach you the basics of rhythm and lead country guitar in the style of Chet Atkins, James Burton, Albert Lee, Merle Travis and many others.

Lessons include:

Chords

Scales and Licks

Common Progressions and Riffs

Carter Style and Travis Picking

Steel Licks, String Bending and Vibrato

Standard Notation and Tablature

and much more!

Songs include:

• "Could I Have This Dance"

• "Green Green Grass of Home"

• "I Fall to Pieces"

• "Satin Sheets"

• "Yakety Sax"

• and more ...

Softcover with CD — by Greg Koch.

Hal Leonard Country Guitar Method is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $22.99.