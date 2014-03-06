Trending

Learn Fingerpicking Arrangements of Neil Young's Best Songs

By

Fingerpicking Neil Young's Greatest Hits is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $12.99.

This fantastic collection offers fingerpicking arrangements in notes and tab for 16 Neil Young classics!

Includes:

  • After the Gold Rush
  • Cinnamon Girl
  • Harvest Moon
  • Heart of Gold
  • Helpless
  • Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)
  • Like a Hurricane
  • Ohio
  • Old Man
  • Rockin' in the Free World
  • Southern Man

... and more, plus a helpful introduction to fingerstyle guitar and loads of photos, design pages and lyric sheets. 80 pages!

Head to the Guitar World Online Store now.