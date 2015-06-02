Learn Guitar World's '50 Greatest Rock Songs of All Time'

The name says it all: Guitar World's 50 Greatest Rock Songs of All Time presents the 50 best as decided by the editors at Guitar World magazine, transcribed note-for-note.

The 512-page book Includes:

All Along the Watchtower

All Day and All of the Night

Barracuda

Bohemian Rhapsody

Carry on Wayward Son

Crazy Train

Detroit Rock City

Enter Sandman

Free Bird

Highway to Hell

Hotel California

Iron Man

Layla

Misirlou

Pride and Joy

School's Out

Smells like Teen Spirit

Smoke on the Water

Sweet Child O' Mine

Tush

Welcome to the Jungle

You Really Got Me

... and more!

The book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $35. Head there now for more info!