Learn Guitar World's '50 Greatest Rock Songs of All Time'

The name says it all: Guitar World's 50 Greatest Rock Songs of All Time presents the 50 best as decided by the editors at Guitar World magazine, transcribed note-for-note.
The 512-page book Includes:
- All Along the Watchtower
- All Day and All of the Night
- Barracuda
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Carry on Wayward Son
- Crazy Train
- Detroit Rock City
- Enter Sandman
- Free Bird
- Highway to Hell
- Hotel California
- Iron Man
- Layla
- Misirlou
- Pride and Joy
- School's Out
- Smells like Teen Spirit
- Smoke on the Water
- Sweet Child O' Mine
- Tush
- Welcome to the Jungle
- You Really Got Me
... and more!
The book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $35. Head there now for more info!