Listen: "Tidal Wave," a New Song by The Story Changes

The Story Changes, a complete rock 'n’ roll duo from Dayton, Ohio, have been compared to Foo Fighters, Alkaline Trio and Faith No More. The This Is Your Moment EP is their follow-up release to Analogies, the release that has kept band touring constantly for two years.

The two-piece have finally settled down to strike back hard with four new tracks on This Is Your Moment, their first vinyl release as a band, which was released via I Am Shark. "Moody" and "intricate" just scrape the surface when trying to describe the music.

Luckily, you can check hear it for yourself: We're streaming "Tidal Wave," the lead track from the new EP, below.

Also, The Story Changes have come together with D'addario & Planet Waves to give you a chance to win the ultimate guitar accessory prize pack as well as a limited copy of This Is Your Moment.

Prizes include a 10-pack of EXL110 strings, a micro fiber polish cloth, 25-pack of Duralin picks, a 20-foot instrument cable, shine spray cleaner, Tru-Strobe tuner, NS Capo Pro and a guitar rest.

For more info -- and to sign up for the contest -- click here!

The Story Changes "Tidal Wave" (2011) by I Am Shark