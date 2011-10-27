Live From Guitar World HQ: The Dear Hunter

Recently, we invited the Dear Hunter's Casey Crescenzo up to the Guitar World studio for unplugged takes on two tracks from his sprawling new project, The Color Spectrum. Check out video of Casey performing "Things That Hide Away " and "We've Got a Score to Settle" below.

November 1 will mark the first time all nine EPs of The Color Spectrum will be available in CD format, and you can pre-order the 36-track collection right here. The Color Spectrum Complete Collection on CD comes as a three-disc set along with a DVD featuring two hours of new material and a 52-page booklet.

The Dear Hunter is on tour with Manchester Orchestra and White Denim, and you can find a full list of the tour dates below the videos.

"Things That Hide Away"



"We've Got a Score to Settle"



The Dear Hunter Tour Dates with Manchester Orchestra and White Denim: