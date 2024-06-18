“When Fender and Gibson embrace new tech, it’s usually not well received. It’s better to work with a young, disruptive company who wants to break the rules”: Inside Cream Guitars, the no-copy Mexican brand shaking up guitar with color-changing finishes

By
published

How a doctor (who also sidelined in designing suits for firefighters) ended up creating Cream Guitars, one of the most groundbreaking new brands in the industry

Cream Guitars
(Image credit: Cream Guitars)

There were many exciting things being unveiled at this year’s NAMM Show, which felt like a return to form after the economic uncertainty of the last few years. But one booth that seemed to have everyone talking belonged to Cream Guitars – a relatively new company based in Monterrey, Mexico.

Along with its two eye-catching models, the Voltage and the Revolver, the company was showcasing its innovative color-changing prototypes. The concept behind this, as CEO Luis Ortiz said at the time, is to mirror the chameleon mentality of modern musicians, many of whom might feel like picking up an instrument that reflects their mood that particular day, rather than however they felt when the guitar was bought.

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).