March 2015 Guitar World: Riffing with Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, 30 Greatest Black Sabbath Songs and More

The all-new March 2015 issue of Guitar World is available now!

The new issue focuses on Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Ozzy Osbourne as they spill the details on drugs, debauchery and some damned good riffs!

First, Black Sabbath's Iron Men, Tony and Geezer, recall the rise and fall of the first—and greatest—incarnation of heavy metal's originators. Then, the Ozz Man tells the stories behind 10 classic Black Sabbath tracks, including "Paranoid," "Fairies Wear Boots," "Planet Caravan" and "Iron Man."

Also, Guitar World picks the best of the original lineup's tracks—from "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" and "Supernaut" to "Sweet Leaf" and "Dirty Women."

Later, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil recalls his personal history as a disciple of Black Sabbath and their dark lord of the riff, Tony Iommi.

Finally, check out the results of the Guitar World Readers Poll. John Petrucci shreds his way to Hall of Fame glory, Angus Young makes a triumphant return as MVP and Weezer edge out Jack White for Alt-Rock Album of the Year. You voted, we counted. Here are the results!

PLUS: Tune-ups on Periphery, Black Star Riders, Arctic Monkeys, Falling in Reverse, Gov't Mule, a Dear Guitar Hero interview with Richard Williams of Kansas, Black Crown Initiate, Slash's Setlist and much more!

Six Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass:

Guns N' Roses - "Nightrain"

Black Sabbath - "Black Sabbath" and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath"

Gov't Mule - "Thorazine Shuffle"

Machine Head - "Now We Die"

The all-new March 2015 issue of Guitar World is available now at the Guitar World Online Store!