“Gary Rossington came over and played it with me, and 12-year-old me was just floating on a cloud. He and I connected in this real spiritual way”: Marcus King names 6 guitar riffs that shaped his sound – from Lynyrd Skynyrd to his dad's metal moment

The blues rock guitar hero tells us about his meaningful connection to Saturday Night Special and reveals five more of his favorite riffs

Few guitarists strut their stuff with more swagger than Marcus King, a Greenville, South Carolina, native, who, at 28, is building quite the legacy. He's been around for a decade, but King's last three records — 2020's El Dorado, 2022's Young Blood and 2024's Mood Swings – have seen him go from wunderkind to guitar hero.

