“If you stand outside of the zeitgeist and try to get people gassed up on the guitar, it doesn’t really work. We should be taking the guitar to the public”: Marcus King on mental health, recovery, and the timeless style of vintage guitars

By
( )
published

Mood Swings is the sound of Marcus King rebounding from dark days with a record of hope and truth. Produced by Rick Rubin, it's an early career masterpiece. He tells us all how it came together

Marcus King with Big Red, his trusty Gibson ES-345
(Image credit: Mitch Conrad)

Born into a family of musicians in Greenville, South Carolina, Marcus King started out on his journey at an astonishingly young age. He first picked up the guitar when he was just three years old, and at eight he had already performed on stage. At the tender age of 11 he made his first studio recording, setting the foundation for his future career. 

Following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, King continued to hone his craft. With The Marcus King Band, he established himself as a formidable live performer, with incendiary jam sets sealing his reputation as a guitarist of the highest stature. His first solo album, 2020’s El Dorado, was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys and earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album.

Tim Tucker