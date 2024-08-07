“I put everything on 10 as a base sound. It automatically ruled out full chords with that much distortion”: Meet Pom Poko’s Martin Tonne – the guitarist channeling a “crappy Danelectro”, West African phrasing and jazz chops into a hyperpop sugar rush

By
published

Leaning on a Danelectro and an obscure Norwegian amp, Tonne has indulged his fuzz addiction to come up with an approach based on buzzes, rattles, squeaks and moans

Martin Tonne of Pom Poko
(Image credit: Marieke Hulzinga)

Norwegian quartet Pom Poko make intense music, marked by jagged, unpredictable grooves and structural switch-ups. Guitarist Martin Tonne is a jazz-schooled shredder whose fuzz-laden leads and wild use of effect pedals strafe their art rock songs.

Previously influenced by the multitude of ideas found in K-pop and hyperpop songs, Tonne says his band decided to base latest album Champion around the sound of four people playing together in a room.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Will Ainsley