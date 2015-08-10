'Mastering Arpeggios 3' DVD: Everything You Need to Know About the Six Exotic Seventh Chord Qualities

A new Guitar World DVD, Mastering Arpeggios 3, is available now at the Guitar World Online Store!

The follow-up instructional guide to Mastering Arpeggios and Mastering Arpeggios 2, this Part 3 DVD takes you even further in guitar theory!

With more than two hours of instructional video, Mastering Arpeggios 3 will teach you everything you need to know about the six exotic seventh-chord qualities. You'll reach the next level of playing with instruction on:

Minor Major-seven

Major- and Dominant-seven Flat-five and Sharp-five

Dominant-seven Sus4

Two- and Three-octave Monster Shapes

Alternate Picking "Shred Cells"

Interval Patterns

... and much more!

Mastering Arpeggios 3 also includes a Bonus Section on Pick-Style Classical Performance!

Head to the Guitar World Online Store now!

Your Instructor is Jimmy Brown who over the last 25 years has built a reputation as one of the world's finest music editors through his work as transcriber, arranger, and senior music editor for Guitar World magazine, the world's best-selling magazine for guitarist. In addition to these roles, he is a busy working musician, performing regularly as a solo acoustic guitar/vocal act and rocking out with a full band at taverns, restaurants, resorts, weddings and private parties. Jimmy earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Jazz Studies and Performance and Music Management from William Paterson University in 1988 and relies on much of what he learned then - and since then, as a professional musician-for-hire to do his job effectively. He is also an experienced private guitar teacher and an accomplished writer, two skills that go hand-in-hand in his career at Guitar World.