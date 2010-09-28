Mayhem Festival 2010: The Dirty Dozen

Originally published in Guitar World, August 2010

As they prepare to bring the Mayhem Festival to America's unwashed masses, Mark Morton, Willie Adler, John 5, Munky and other guitarists from the tour's 12 acts come clean about their gear, injuries, guilty pleasures and more.

BEST LIVE PERFORMANCE I'VE EVER SEEN

MARK MORTON(Lamb of God) I saw Metallica during the …And Justice for All era, and they were pretty spectacular. After having spent the better part of 2009 on tour with Metallica, I got to witness firsthand how consistently terrific they are live.

WILLIE ADLER(Lamb of God) Mr. Bungle at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. I’ve loved those dudes since their first album, and I have a special affinity for [singer] Mike Patton.

JOHN 5(Rob Zombie) My first concert was the best, because I was so excited and didn’t know what to expect. It was 1981 at the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan: Iggy Pop, Santana and the Rolling Stones. I was 11, and it was so huge and such a big production for my first concert. I don’t think anything will ever live up to that.

MATT BACHAND (Shadows Fall) Metallica on the …And Justice for All tour in 1988 is definitely up there.

JASON HOOK (Five Finger Death Punch) Kiss’ Psycho Circus show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. For part of the show they had giant screens set up that had 3-D footage of the band doing things like sticking their guitar headstocks into the camera. I had full Ace Frehley makeup on my face while wearing 3-D glasses. I must have looked ridiculous, but I didn’t care.

ZOLTAN BATHORY(Five Finger Death Punch) Pantera in Munich, Germany, on the Vulgar Display cycle. They were opening for Megadeth. There was nothing left but a bomb crater. It was absolute insanity. It was life altering. Afterward, I went back to the drawing board and started re-evaluating the meaning of “live performance.”

TRAVIS MIGUEL (Atreyu) Seeing Nine Inch Nails on the “Lights in the Sky” tour in 2008 was amazing. I had never seen a live rock show with production like that, and I pray to God I’ll see something like that again.

DAN JACOBS (Atreyu) Ozzfest 2004 at the Tweeter Center in Camden, New Jersey. The first day of the tour was a rehearsal/soundcheck day, and every band had to do a soundcheck. When it came time for Judas Priest to do theirs, it was only me and a handful of other people sitting front and center in a wideopen empty venue. It was like my own private Judas Priest show. Amazing!

NICK EASHE (Winds of Plague) Behemoth at the New England Metal and Hardcore Festival in 2008. I was mesmerized from the first song to the last. It sounded like a huge army was screaming at me. They had excellent stage presence, and their light show helped complement the mood and theme.

BLAKE BUNZEL (In This Moment) Rapa Poach.

CHRIS HOWORTH (In This Moment) Kiss back in the Eighties on the Asylum tour. It was my first concert and I was so young that my parents had to take me. It was one of the best shows I’ve ever seen.

SCOTTIE HENRY (Norma Jean) Tool on Saturday, December 7, 1996, at the International Ballroom in Atlanta. And Helmet in Los Angeles in 2008 playing Meantime in its entirety.

CHRIS DAY (Norma Jean) Soundgarden at Underground in Atlanta on the Down on the Upside tour. The only thing I didn’t like was that they did an acoustic version of “Black Hole Sun.” I got kinda bummed. Also, I once saw Helmet play Meantime in its entirety.

SHANE CLARK (3 Inches of Blood) Sepultura in 1994 on the Chaos A.D. tour. They played all their songs better and tighter than on their records and wiped the floor with the other bands they played with that night. I’ve always used that concert as an inspiration to play my best at all times.

ROB ARNOLD (Chimaira) Megadeth on the Youthanasia tour in 1995. I was 15, and my buddy and I soaked in every aspect of the entire experience, just like young, unjaded concertgoers should.

MATT DeVRIES (Chimaira) The Clash of the Titans tour in 1991: Slayer, Anthrax, Megadeth and Alice in Chains at the Richfield Coliseum in Cleveland, Ohio.

MUNKY (Korn) Rage Against the Machine at the Reading Festival in 2008.

WAYNE LOZINAK (Hatebreed) Metallica in 1989 at the Hartford Civic Center.

FRANK NOVINEC (Hatebreed) The Rolling Stones or Kiss.

INJURIES SUSTAINED WHILE PERFORMING

MORTON I’ve thrown my back out more than a few times. I used to jump off Chris [Adler’s] drum riser quite a bit during our set, but the older I’ve gotten, the less appealing that’s become.

ADLER While opening for Metallica in Norway, I tripped over a monitor and cut my leg wide open. Their stage setup is in the round, and you had to walk out to the stage through the crowd, with the house lights turned down. So as I was walking out there and slapping kids’ hands, I tripped over a monitor wedge, right in front of all these fans. Classy. I had to play the whole show with blood streaming down my leg, not knowing exactly how bad I was hurt. After the show, the medics looked at it and said, “Oh, you definitely need stitches.” Great.

JOHN 5 I’ve never been seriously hurt, but there are always cuts, bruises and blood—just nothing enough to stop a show. My first time ever onstage, I was in sixth grade and really nervous. My band was playing a Detroit nightclub called the Hamtramck Pub—our parents had to be there since we were underage. I walked out onstage and the floor was flimsy. I stepped on it, it bent a bit, and I went flying. I fell down face-first and scraped my chin on the stage. My guitar was feeding back, and everyone laughed. No matter what goes wrong for me now, nothing will be as bad as that first time.

BACHAND There’s been nothing too catastrophic. In 2000 at the Trocadero in Philadelphia, one of King Diamond’s candelabras fell off the P.A. and onto my head during our intro. I had to play the set. That was one bloody 40 minutes.

HOOK I used to do flying leaps onstage when I was younger. I would jump off any surface and slam down on the deck. In 2005, I noticed that my feet were burning when I was onstage. Turns out all that jumping caused one of my lower discs to split. Now if I have any weight on my shoulders, like a 10-pound guitar, the disc bulges under the pressure and touches the nerves that run to my feet. Had I known that you can fuck up your discs so easily, I would have avoided jumping so high. The other thing I want to mention is that I used to wear nothing but Converse, which are the worst thing you can do for your knees and back. They offer no support or shock absorption.

BATHORY We were performing on Mayhem 2008, and it started to rain. My dreadlocks weigh 30 pounds wet, and a wind gust grabbed them while I was head-banging and cranked my neck to the right. I heard it crack. Afterward, I was walking around as if I was wearing a body cast, and my neck was making funny grinding noises for over a year after that.

MIGUEL I received the famous Vans waffle imprint on my face from a shoe thrown outta nowhere. Thanks dude, but I’ve already got a pair on. I still find it funny that someone had to go the rest of the night with only one shoe.

JACOBS When I was 15, I was in a band with Alex [Varkatzas, vocals] and Brandon [Saller, drums] called Retribution. We were playing a house party—it was packed and getting pretty rowdy. I thought it would be a great idea to jump in the air at the start of one of our songs. Being that this was my first-ever attempt at jumping with a guitar in my hands, I didn’t hold my guitar down, and it flew up and nailed me in the chin. I didn’t think much of it until blood started dripping everywhere for the rest of the set. I wasn’t old enough to drive, so I had to call my parents to pick me up from the party. They took one look at me and drove directly to the hospital. Thirteen stitches later, I realized that rock and roll is a really dangerous game.

EASHE I personally haven’t had any injuries, but back in 2003 when we played one of our first shows, I hit our original guitarist Josh in the head with one of my tuning pegs. It put a huge gash in his head and blood was running down his face. I felt terrible, but he tied a bandana around his head and we finished the set.

BUNZEL Probably shin splints from bouncing all over. It totally blows when your shoes have no soles.

HOWORTH Whiplash. My band makes fun of me because I can barely move my head some days. My neck is jacked from eight years of headbanging every single night. Metallica’s “Whiplash” is my anthem.

HENRY I knocked out my front tooth jumping into the drums at a show in Los Angeles. I knocked myself out another time. In Australia, I hit myself in the head with my own guitar—10 stitches over my left eye. And, of course, I destroy fingers every night.

DAY I headbanged into a mic stand that was miking the kick drum. I slammed into the top of it. Now I have a scar on my cheek. I think it knocked me out for a second.

CLARK The most serious injury I’ve sustained was to my ego. I had just joined 3 Inches of Blood and hit the road without knowing the songs forward and backward, and I crashed on a song and didn’t come back in too well. When we finished the song, the band and the crowd were staring at me silently. Finally, from the back of the room someone said, “You suck.” It was perfect.

ARNOLD Valentines Music Hall in Albany, New York, summer of 2000. I went up for a jump-kick to drop into an ultra heavy part, and boom—my left knee went. I was totally stunned and delirious. I decided I was too proud to leave the stage, so I finished off our set standing on one leg. Afterward, I was taken to the emergency room, only to wait for hours on end and never ended up seeing a doctor. Booze eased my suffering for the next couple days, but my knee has never felt right.

DeVRIES The headstock of my guitar was ripped off by a side fill [monitor] while swinging it on tour with Slayer in 2001. Wasn’t an injury to me, but it still hurt.

MUNKY I broke my back.

LOZINAK Back in 1995 [Hatebreed bassist Chris] Beattie sliced open my nose with the headstock of his bass.

NOVINEC I got a broken ankle while playing for Ringworm [Novinec is a former member of the hardcore punk band].

BAND I’M MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING ON THE TOUR

MORTON Rob Zombie. And John 5, too. I think he’s a spectacular player, and I haven’t gotten a chance to see him play much live, so that’ll be cool. Plus, [Slipknot’s] Joey Jordison is playing drums for Zombie this summer and he’s a badass too, so that’ll be a pretty special event.

ADLER Probably Between the Buried and Me. We just got done doing a tour with them in Europe, and they were mind boggling every night.

JOHN 5 Korn, of course. I toured with them many times when I was with Marilyn Manson. I really enjoy their music, and they’re great guys. I want to see them now with Ray Luzier, their new drummer. I also want to see Five Finger Death Punch—I really like their music a lot. I’m looking forward to Lamb of God, since I’ve loved them for a long time. Shadows Fall are also one of my favorites.

HOOK We’ve toured with Korn and Lamb of God, and both bands are lethal live. The only mainstage band I have not seen is Rob Zombie, so I’m looking forward to checking him out.

BATHORY I love big production stuff, so I want to see what Rob Zombie is going to do.

EASHE Probably Hatebreed. We got to tour with them last summer, and they put on an amazing set. And they’re going down in Wiffle Ball.

BUNZEL Atreyu.

HOWORTH Lamb of God.

HENRY Rob Zombie.

DAY Lamb of God.

CLARK Lamb of God. I’ve always been a fan of their tunes and their live show. We’ve toured with them in the past, so I’m looking forward to some more barbecuing and hoisting a few with those guys.

MUNKY Lamb of God.

LOZINAK 3 Inches of Blood.

NOVINEC Are Blue Öyster Cult on it?

PRIMARY GUITAR/AMP SETUP FOR THE TOUR

MORTON I use several different Jackson Dominions [Morton's signature model]. For amps, I blend a Mesa/Boogie Mark IV and a Mesa/Boogie Mark V. It’s a great combination, because both the amps and guitars are designed to be extremely versatile tonally.

ADLER I’ll be using my trusty Mesa/Boogie Mark IVs along with Samson wireless units, a DBX Compressor, Boss NS-2 Noise Suppressor, Boss TU-2 tuner, GHS strings and my ESP custom signature model guitars.

JOHN 5 It’s a pretty simple setup: 90 percent of it is my signature John5 Telecasters. The amps are Marshall JCM900s with vintage Classic 1960 Marshall cabinets. I’m taking around 11 guitars and four Marshall 900 heads, including two for backup, and I’m running all four Marshall cabinets.

BACHAND Ibanez MBM1 Matt Bachand signature guitar, Engl Fireball 100 and Engl Powerball heads and Rocktron Hush Pro noise reduction system.

HOOK I use Gibson Explorers. They sound chunky, like a Les Paul. There’s a lot of wood on the Explorer, and it’s thick. Plus, the guitar looks fuckin’ rad. My amps are Marshall—there is no other.

BATHORY My B.C. Rich Zoltan Bathory signatures. I have three models made of different woods. I use Diamond Nitrox amps and cabs, TC Electronic G-System effects and control board, Dunlop strings, Dunlop MXR Smart Gates and a Furman voltage regulator.

MIGUEL My custom and signature ESP guitars, Marshall Vintage Modern and Marshall JCM800 dualchannel (back up) amps, my Marshall JCM800 cab, and just enough effects pedals and stomp boxes to make my guitar tech’s life a little harder.

JACOBS My 1999 Marshall JCM900 and 1960BX cab, 1986 Marshall JCM800 and matching cab. Guitars are my ESP DJ-600 EX, ESP DJ-600V and my ESP EX-351.

EASHE I’ll be using my Mesa/Boogie Mark IV head and full-stack oversized Rectifier cabs. For guitars, I’m playing my Fender Telecasters and Washburn Idol Series guitars.

BUNZEL I use an EVH 5150 III head and cab with a Mesa/Boogie Roadster head with 4x12 cab. For guitars, I’m using Ernie Ball Music Man John Petrucci model seven-strings and Music Man Axis Super Sports for sixstrings.

HOWORTH Schecter Hellraiser seven-string guitars into a Krank Rev+ half stack.

HENRY I’m using a First Act custom Delgada and a 1982 Les Paul Custom Silverburst through an Orange Thunderverb 200 with Emperor 6x12 and Randall 4x12 cabs.

DAY My primary setup is a Peavey 5150 II head through two Randall 4x12 cabinets. I use Washburn Idol Series guitars.

CLARK For amps, I use a 1973 Marshall JMP and a Mesa/Boogie Mark III. My main guitars are a 1961 reissue Gibson SG and a Gibson SG Standard, which are both equipped with EMG 81X and 85X pickups. For pedals I use the Dunlop Dimebag wah, MXR GT-0D and Smart Gate. My strings and picks are Dunlop.

ARNOLD ESP RA-600 guitars, Peavey 6505+ amplifiers, Mesa/Boogie 4x12 cabs, DigiTech GSP1101 effects processor, ISP Decimator noise reduction pedal, Brace Audio DWG-1000 wireless system, Peavey Pro Comm wireless system, Korg DTR-2000 digital tuner, guitar-cable.com cables, In Tune custom guitar picks and Dean Markley Blue Steel .011–.056 strings.

DeVRIES ESP signature MFA guitar, Peavey 6505+ amp, Mesa/Boogie cab.

MUNKY Ibanez Custom Apex, Mesa/ Boogie Triple Rectifier and four Marshall cabinets.

LOZINAK Jackson Soloist, Marshall TSL100 JCM2000 heads and Marshall 1960B cabinets.

NOVINEC Gibson Explorer 1976 Reissue, 1974 Gibson SG, two Marshall TSL100 JCM2000s, four Marshall 1960 cabs and cases of Budweiser, in cans, of course.

PIECE OF GEAR I COULDN’T LIVE WITHOUT

MORTON My Mesa/Boogie Mark IV. It’s been the foundation of my tone since before Lamb of God started. I’m most known for playing metal, but on my own time I dig playing bluesy-type stuff, and the Mark IVs have a really wide spectrum of sonic possibilities.

JOHN 5 Definitely my main guitar, the prototype of my John 5 signature Telecaster. I’ve played it on countless records, and it’s always with me. It’s in the room when I sleep, and if I’m on an airplane, it’s in the compartment above my head. It’s with me 24 hours a day except when I take a shower or I’m in the Jacuzzi.

BACHAND The beer opener screwed to the side of my rack. You gotta stay lubricated.

HOOK My Voodoo Amps–modified Marshall JMP-1 preamp. It sounds so rich and punchy. They also modified both my Marshall 9200 power amps and two of my 1959 Marshall Plexi reissue heads.

BATHORY My Dunlop H10 Speedpicks. They have a twisted tip, and I just have to have them because the string noise most other picks create annoys the shit out of me.

MIGUEL Any of my custom and signature ESP guitars. They’re my livelihood…that and Bacardi Superior Rum.

JACOBS My guitar tuner.

EASHE The Mesa/Boogie Mark IV. I’ve eliminated almost all my pedals, because they just make the head sound bad. The Mark IV sounds like it already has a Tube Screamer running through it. The pure amp tone of this head sounds better to me than any other head.

HENRY Definitely my 1982 Les Paul Custom Silverburst.

DAY Our guitar boat. It’s the guitar rack that we keep our guitars in during the show so we don’t have to get them out of the cases if we need a backup or something. It’s very convenient.

CLARK My 1973 Marshall JMP Super Lead. It’s been modded with a master volume and another gain stage, and nothing comes as close to the tone I hear in my brain.

ARNOLD My ISP Decimator pedal. When I decided to get absolutely serious about completely eliminating noise from my rig, I found that these pedals were the only way to go.

DeVRIES My ESP guitar.

MUNKY My circa-1982 Ibanez chorus pedal.

LOZINAK My Jackson Soloist.

NOVINEC My Boss NS-2 Noise Suppressor.

MUSIC ON MY IPOD THAT I’M EMBARRASSED BY

MORTON I’m not embarrassed to listen to any music. Although I do love Lady Gaga and Brooks & Dunn.

ADLER Probably my Britney Spears collection. My wife’s a big fan, and I had to download it into my iTunes in order to throw them on her iPod. Needless to say, I started listening to it. Every now and then, you can’t beat it.

JOHN 5 The Dixie Chicks, the Pussycat Dolls, Rihanna…must I go on?

BACHAND I’m not embarrassed by anything I listen to. Yes, I like Yanni. If anyone has a problem with that, go put on some eyeliner and fuck yourself.

HOOK Backstreet Boys and some ’N Sync, but I can’t say that I’m really embarrassed by anything. I study hit songs. If you want to survive in this business, you’d better study success. Those groups have some of the best songwriters in the world helping them out, and they have massive hits. While I wouldn’t want to play the songs, I understand they have value.

BATHORY I don’t think any music could be embarrassing. It’s just music. I have a lot of Ennio Morricone film scores, a bunch of Sarah Brightman songs, some Kitaro…chilled-out stuff that doesn’t rip your face off.

MIGUEL TV show themes from the Seventies and Eighties. I work out to them a lot. When I hear [the Diff’rent Strokes theme song] “Now the world don’t move to the beat of just one drum, what might be right for you, may not be right for some,” I get pumped.

JACOBS John Mayer.

EASHE Björk, A Day to Remember and the Postal Service. Listening to metal every day on tour makes it the last thing you want to hear during your leisure time.

BUNZEL Nick Lachey.

HOWORTH Britny Fox and Faster Pussycat, both of which are horrible Eighties hair bands.

HENRY Neil Diamond, even though he’s America’s greatest songwriter.

DAY Kelly Clarkson.

CLARK Maybe Gene Simmons’ last solo album, Asshole.

MUNKY Queen Latifah.

LOZINAK Beyoncé and Rihanna.

NOVINEC Nothing. It’s all rock and roll at the end of the day.

SONG THAT’S THE MOST FUN TO PLAY LIVE AND THE ONE THAT’S THE HARDEST

MORTON “Redneck” is probably the most fun to play because it seems to be one of the biggest crowd pleasers for us. I think “Grace” is the most difficult for me in our current set. Willie and I do a little guitar solo piece before that song, which I improvise, so every night it’s a little different. That keeps things exciting and challenging for me.

ADLER “In Your Words” is both the most fun and the hardest. It contains just about everything that Lamb does. It’s quite the workout, but it’s also a blast to play.

JOHN 5 Luckily, none of them are hard, because I practice so much. I love playing “Thunder Kiss ’65” live, because I get to play all sorts of crazy styles and do whatever I want for four minutes.

BACHAND I’m having fun lately with “King of Nothing.” It lends itself better to a live situation than a recording. [Ozzy Osbourne’s] “Bark at the Moon” is a blast too, but it’s been tricky, because I never really learned the guitar parts all that well.

HOOK I would have to say “Way of the Fist.” I’m picking 16th notes at 190bpm, and it makes my forearm start to burn a little.

BATHORY I like to play “No One Gets Left Behind,” because the military guys usually start saluting while we play that, and then they go berserk in the breakdown, screaming, “Ooooraaahhh!” Also, that’s where we fire up the lasers and have these huge rockets coming up from behind the speakers, so it’s a special moment in the set. The most difficult to play is “Dying Breed.” During that song, we sometimes have 200 to 300 kids crowd surfing and flying over the barricades, and it’s hard not to get distracted by it.

MIGUEL We just recently started to play a very old song called “Someone’s Standing on My Chest” again. Super fun. Reminds me of the old days. Any song where I have to start off with the click track is a pain in the ass because our drummer tends to start the click way before I’m ready.

JACOBS Most fun would probably be “Lip Gloss & Black” because it always gets the crowd moving. Hardest would probably be the end of “When Two Are One.” It’s a beast of a run.

EASHE “Reloaded” is the most fun to play—it’s easy and gets the most crowd participation. The hardest song live would be “Our Requiem,” because we don’t practice it much and I tend to botch a few notes on my solos.

BUNZEL The most fun is “The Great Divide.” The hardest is “Nextlife.”

HOWORTH Most fun is “Daddy’s Falling Angel.” The hardest is “The Great Divide.”

HENRY “Vipers, Snakes, and Actors” for both.

DAY The most fun is “Vipers, Snakes, and Actors,” and the hardest one to play is “Murderotica.”

LOZINAK Most fun is “Destroy Everything.” Hardest is either “A Call for Blood” or “Everyone Bleeds Now.”

NOVINEC “To the Threshold” is fun. “Everyone Bleeds Now” still doesn’t make any sense to me.

WHAT IS THE BEST AND WORST METAL BAND NAME EVER?

MORTON I honestly think Lamb of God is a pretty kick-ass name for a metal band, if I do say so myself! Worst? I don’t know…Akercocke maybe? I don’t know anything about them, but every time I see that mentioned somewhere I cringe. Sounds painful.

ADLER Lawnmower Death and Lawnmower Death. Terrible name, but pretty brutal too, in a good way.

JOHN 5 The worst is Fairyland. The best is Black Sabbath.

HOOK The best name ever has to be Metallica. The worst is Horse the Band.

BATHORY The worst has got to be Five Finger Death Punch. Close second is iwrestledabearonce. The best? There are a lot of cool names, like Shotgun Messiah or God Forbid.

MIGUEL The best is Grim Reaper. The worst is Fudge Tunnel.

EASHE The best would be Meshuggah. The worst would be Dirge Within.

BUNZEL The best is Spock’s Beard. The worst is Steel Dragon.

HOWORTH The best is Metallica, and the worst is Anal Cunt.

DAY Best metal band name is Behemoth. The worst is Ill Niño.

LOZINAK Best is Mercyful Fate. Worst is Limp Bizkit.

NOVINEC Best is Motörhead. Worst is anything with five or more words in it.

BEST RIFF I’VE HEARD THIS YEAR

JOHN 5 “When I Grow Up” by the Pussycat Dolls. I did a show with Slash called “Slash & Friends.” We played with the singer from the Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger, and she wanted to do that song. It’s got such a good repetitive riff, and if you play it with enough distortion and attitude, it sounds metal. We rocked out that song, and it’s been stuck in my head ever since.

BACHAND Pretty much anything on Priestess’ Prior to the Fire.

EASHE Every riff in Periphery’s set is the best riff I’ve heard this year. That band can put three guitarists to good use.

BUNZEL Ozzy Osbourne’s “Let Me Hear You Scream.”

HOWORTH Alice in Chains’ “Check My Brain.” When I first heard that opening riff, I said, “Holy shit, that is badass!”

HENRY Definitely “Firmament” from the Ocean’s Heliocentric album.

DAY Any Meshuggah riff.

CLARK It’s from “No One Loves Me & Neither Do I” by Them Crooked Vultures. At around 2:13 there’s a huge riff, and it’s really just a stepping stone to a really huge riff that comes in after it.

ARNOLD I can’t actually remember the name of the song, but it was on [Dååth guitarists] Emil Werstler and Eyal Levi’s new project, Avalanche of Worms, and boy, is it sick!

DeVRIES Anything off of Alice in Chains’ Black Gives Way to Blue.

MUNKY Slipknot’s “All Hope Is Gone.”

LOZINAK “Battles and Brotherhood” by 3 Inches of Blood.

DVDs AND GAMES GETTING THE BIGGEST WORKOUT ON THE TOUR BUS

JOHN 5 I don’t think any of us play video games. DVDs get a workout on our bus. I love Creature from the Black Lagoon, Step Brothers, Family Guy and The Munsters. What I really love to watch when I’m on tour are music documentaries. It doesn’t matter who it’s about. They’re always so interesting.

HOOK I don’t waste my time on video games. I have two computers set up on the bus and spend all my spare time working. I have to be productive. I’m a workaholic, and killing fictitious monsters seems like a huge waste of time to me.

BATHORY The Military Channel is on 24/7, and we watch military documentaries on DVD. It’s to the point that I can tell the difference between a T34 and T72 Russian tank idling, even when I’m half asleep.

MIGUEL A fine piece of American cinema called Black Dynamite will be getting plenty of playtime on the bus.

JACOBSTiger Woods 2010 for Nintendo Wii.

EASHECall of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gets abused on the bus. We bring a small amount of DVDs, because the bus usually has satellite. The DVDs that always end up on rotation are Mean Girls and Just Friends.

BUNZEL For DVDs, In Diana Jones and the Temple of Poon. For games, The Dark Knight.

HOWORTHCall of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Rocky.

HENRY All seasons of The Office, plus The Hangover and MLB 2K10.

DAY I’m sure we’re gonna play a lot of MLB 2K10 and watch Zach Galifianakis’ Live at the Purple Onion DVD a bunch.

CLARK Beerfest is a favorite of the band’s. I also like horror movies, so I’ll watch a lot of classics on my own: the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Pumpkinhead, Near Dark and pretty much anything with zombies.

MUNKY No games, but I’m watching American Movie, No Country for Old Men, Blue Velvet, Gummo and There Will Be Blood.