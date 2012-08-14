Metal Mike Premieres New Song, "This Is War"

Check out a new song -- "This Is War" -- by Halford guitarist, Guitar World columnist and GuitarWorld.com blogger Metal Mike.

"This Is War" is the title track from Mike's new digital EP, which was released today, August 14 (Buy it here). Consider This Is War a sampling of Mike's upcoming solo album, The Metalworker.

"I have teamed up with underground vocal siren Carlos Zema, formerly of Texas power metallers Outworld, for this full-on metal aasault," Mike told us. The complete band lineup is:

Metal Mike – Guitars (Halford)

Carlos Zema – Vocals (Outworld)

Mike LePond – Bass (Symphony X)

Kevin Talley – Drums (Daath, Six Feet Under, Hate Eternal)

This Is War EP track listing:

01. This Is War

02. Hell No!

03. M Is For Metal

04. Tonight We Ride

For more about Metal Mike, check out his official website and his Facebook page.