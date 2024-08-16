“Morgan has the actives, and I use Grandpa’s guitar. That defines Kittie’s tone”: The nine lives of Morgan Lander and Tara McLeod – and how swapping ’00s-era Hamers for a Solar V helped supercharge their revival

Returning with their first album in 13 years, Lander and McLeod discuss their tone chemistry and explain why you can shove them through the meat grinder but you'll never keep them down

Kittie's Morgan Lander and Tara McLeod
(Image credit: Dante Dellamore)

As you’d hope from something called Fire, Kittie’s first album in 13 years is incendiary. The Canadian metal quartet’s unflinchingly heavy return, however, wasn’t an inevitability.

Guitarists Morgan Lander and Tara McLeod explain that making new music was “not on their bingo card” when the band regrouped in 2022 for a few festival appearances, preferring to think of the sets as more of a “final lap” than a new beginning.

Gregory Adams is a Vancouver-based arts reporter. From metal legends to emerging pop icons to the best of the basement circuit, he’s interviewed musicians across countless genres for nearly two decades, most recently with Guitar World, Bass Player, Revolver, and more – as well as through his independent newsletter, Gut Feeling. This all still blows his mind. He’s a guitar player, generally bouncing hardcore riffs off his ’52 Tele reissue and a dinged-up SG.