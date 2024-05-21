“My Blackstar Artist 15 brings such a retro vibe to my single-coil tones… Sometimes it all sounds so good, I forget to start singing!” Meet Morganway, the PRS-loving country-rockers playing John Mayer’s Silver Sky – and an offset called ‘The Badger’

By
( )
published

The British Americana country rockers are influenced by everyone from Fleetwood Mac and Tom Petty to Haim and The 1975 – and they're ready to take on the US

Morganway
(Image credit: Press)

There are many bands out there who refer to themselves as family, but in the case of British country rockers Morganway, there’s an even deeper sense of meaning behind it all. The group was started by twin brothers Kieran and Callum Morgan – the former splitting guitar duties with his wife, Morganway’s lead singer SJ.

Their unique twist on modern Americana has seen them build a loyal following since the release of their debut self-titled album in 2019, followed by last year’s second full-length Back to Zero and festival performances at Glastonbury and The Long Road.

Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).