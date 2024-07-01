“Gary Moore was a formidable character and seemed a bit moody, but I respected him as a guitarist”: Neil Carter discusses his near 30-year relationship with the British blues rock great – and why, when it comes to UFO, he’s learned to never say never

The multi-instrumentalist, who’s played his first lead guitar since 1978 on Mogg’s solo album, left rock music to teach woodwind and be a music examiner… but he couldn’t stay away

Neil Carter
(Image credit: Luciano J Bilotti)

With a deep love for glam rock, Neil Carter became a professional musician at 17 with Gilbert O’Sullivan, before joining UFO in 1981 then riding shotgun with Gary Moore in 1983.

He left the rock world at 30, becoming a teacher of woodwind instruments, then returned for Moore’s final ride in 2010, and then rejoined UFO in 2019. Recently he’s been working singer Phil Mogg’s solo music.

