Neil Young: Learn 'The Story Behind Every Song, 1966-1992'

Iconoclast, innovator and influence on generations of musicians, Neil Young has recorded more than 40 albums in a 35-plus-year career.

In Neil Young: The Story Behind Every Song, 1966-1992, Nigel Williamson explores Young's repertoire, from the early days with Buffalo Springfield to the plaintive troubadour of After the Gold Rush through 1992.

With detailed accounts of the creation of his classic songs, this is an essential companion for Young's devoted fans.

This book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $14.95.