New Book by Alan Paul, 'One Way Out,' Provides an Oral History of The Allman Brothers Band

Longtime Guitar World writer and editor Alan Paul has released One Way Out: An Oral History of the Allman Brothers Band. The Ebook is available exclusively through Amazon Singles for $2.99.

“It’s their story in their words,” Paul says. “I went through hundreds of hours of interviews, pulling out the quotes to tell the tale of this American institution.”

Most of the interviews were originally conducted for Guitar World, but the book includes many never-before-published quotes from band members Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Jaimoe, Butch Trucks, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge, the late Allen Woody, Jack Pearson and Jimmy Herring, plus friends and associates like Eric Clapton, Tom Dowd, Phil Walden and Billy Gibbons.

One Way Out is the most complete exploration of the Allman Brothers' music yet, tracking the band’s career from their 1969 formation through their historic 40th anniversary star-studded Beacon run, right on up to today. It includes the most in-depth look at the acrimonious 2000 parting with founding guitarist Betts; an intense discussion of Betts and Duane Allman’s revolutionary guitar styles; and thorough behind-the-scenes information on the recording of At Fillmore East, Layla, Eat A Peach and other classic albums.

“I learned a lot reading One Way Out,” says ABB bassist Oteil Burbridge. “If you want to know the real deal, read Alan Paul.”

One Way Out also includes: A highly opinionated discography with short reviews of over 50 albums from the ABB, Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Gov’t Mule, Derek Trucks Band and more; a list of Essential Southern Rock Albums; and an excerpt from Paul’s lauded book Big in China, which is being made into a major motion picture by director/producer Ivan Reitman.

“Alan Paul is one of America’s foremost experts on the Allman Brothers Band,” says E.J. Devokaitis, curator and archivist of the Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House. “For the past 20 years, he has written informative, comprehensive articles on the band, and he truly understands the essence of their significance. It’s great to see him release this chronicle.”

For more information about One Way Out: An Oral History of the Allman Brothers Band, or to order, visit amazon.com.