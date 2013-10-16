New Book: Get Note-for-Note Transcriptions for 'Guitar World's 50 Greatest Rock Songs of All Time'

In a new book launched by Guitar World and Hal Leonard, you can find the note-for-note transcriptions for Guitar World's 50 Greatest Rock Songs of All Time!
The 512-page book includes:
- All Along the Watchtower
- All Day and All of the Night
- Barracuda
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Carry on Wayward Son
- Crazy Train
- Detroit Rock City
- Enter Sandman
- Free Bird
- Highway to Hell
- Hotel California
- Iron Man
- Layla
- Misirlou
- Pride and Joy
- School's Out
- Smells like Teen Spirit
- Smoke on the Water
- Sweet Child O' Mine
- Tush
- Welcome to the Jungle
- You Really Got Me
... and many more!
For more about this book, which is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $35, head HERE.