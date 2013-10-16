Trending

New Book: Get Note-for-Note Transcriptions for 'Guitar World's 50 Greatest Rock Songs of All Time'

By

In a new book launched by Guitar World and Hal Leonard, you can find the note-for-note transcriptions for Guitar World's 50 Greatest Rock Songs of All Time!

The 512-page book includes:

  • All Along the Watchtower
  • All Day and All of the Night
  • Barracuda
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Carry on Wayward Son
  • Crazy Train
  • Detroit Rock City
  • Enter Sandman
  • Free Bird
  • Highway to Hell
  • Hotel California
  • Iron Man
  • Layla
  • Misirlou
  • Pride and Joy
  • School's Out
  • Smells like Teen Spirit
  • Smoke on the Water
  • Sweet Child O' Mine
  • Tush
  • Welcome to the Jungle
  • You Really Got Me

... and many more!

For more about this book, which is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $35, head HERE.