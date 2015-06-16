New Book/CD: Get an Inside Look at Joe Bonamassa's Guitar Style

An Inside Look at the Guitar Style of Joe Bonamassa is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

The "Legendary Licks" series presents the music of a band or artist in a comprehensive play-along package. Each book contains note-for-note transcriptions and detailed performance notes on how to play a multitude of classic licks, fills, riffs and solos, complete with recorded demonstrations.

The CD also features slowed-down versions for the fast and tricky passages, plus info on Bonamassa's gear setup.

This package teaches 13 of Bonamassa's best:

The Ballad of John Henry

Blues Deluxe

Bridge to Better Days

Dirt in My Pocket

If Heartaches Were Nickels

Man of Many Words

Miss You, Hate You

My Mistake

Pain and Sorrow

Revenge of the 10 Gallon Hat

The River

So It's like That

So Many Roads, So Many Trains

The book/CD is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $19.99.