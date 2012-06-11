New Guitar World In Deep DVD: How to Play Ozzy Osbourne’s “I Don’t Know”

In a new In Deep DVD from Guitar World, How to Play Ozzy Osbourne’s “I Don’t Know,” Andy Aledort teaches you all the rhythm and lead parts as performed by the late, great Randy Rhoads.

You’ll also get an in-depth look at the equipment the guitarist used on this classic track. Plus, as a special bonus, we’ve included selections from Guitar World’s How to Play Like Randy Rhoads DVD! It’s like two DVDs in one!

How To Play “I Don’t Know”

Fig 1 – Intro lick, live version, 30th anniversary box set

Fig 2A – Intro lick, studio version

Fig 2B – Trill lick at end of the second verse

Fig 2C – High lick preceding the last verse

Fig 3A – Primary lick with artificial and natural harmonics

Fig 3B – Variation #1 on C5 chord

Fig 3C – Variation #2 on C5 chord

Fig 3D – Variation #3 on C5 chord

Fig 4 – Variation on primary lick preceding the pre-chorus

Fig 5A – Pre-chorus

Fig 5B – Pre-chorus variation

Fig 6 – Bridge, live version

Fig 7 – Live solo, bars 1-4

Fig 8 – Live solo, bars 5-8

Fig 9 – Live solo, bars 12-16 (chromatically descending shape)

