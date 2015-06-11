New Guitar World DVD: 'Dale Turner's Guide to Acoustic Rock Guitar'

With more than 100 minutes of instruction, Dale Turner's Guide to Acoustic Rock Guitar is the ultimate DVD guide for acoustic rock guitar players!

With this DVD, you'll learn the acoustic rock secrets of:

John Mayer

Dave Matthews

Paul McCartney

Eric Clapton

Neil Young

... and more!

You'll also be taught:

• Basic and Intermediate Soloing

• Basic Strumming Patterns

• Fingerpicking

• Using a Capo

• Alternate Tunings

• Acoustic Blues

• Arpeggiated Patterns

... and much more!

Your instructor, Dale Turner, is a teacher at Hollywood's legendary Musicians Institute and a Guitar World magazine columnist. Turner is also the author of more than 50 instructional books, including Power Plucking - A Rocker's Guide to Acoustic Fingerstyle Guitar. You can hear Turner's masterful playing on his album, Mannerisms Magnified, available through Amazon.

