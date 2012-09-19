November 2012 Guitar World Out Now: Green Day, Marty Friedman, Lynyrd Skynyrd, 20 Country Licks

The new issue of GW is available now at newsstands and at the Guitar World Online Store.

In the new November 2012 issue of Guitar World, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong tells the story behind this year's most ambitious music project! He discusses the band's biggest move yet — the release of three new albums: ¡Uno!, ¡Dos! and ¡Tré!.

Guitar World then goes into the trenches with the guitarists from Cannibal Corpse, The Faceless, Job for a Cowboy, Between the Buried and Me and other acts from this year's tout — and lives to tell the tale.

With Last of a Dyin' Breed, Lynyrd Skynyrd return to the hard-hitting Southern rock for which they became famous. Guitarist Gary Rossington talks about Skynyrd's longevity and the making of their 13th album.

You'll also find rare interviews with guitar legend Jimi Hendrix that provide insight to his genius.

Plus, there's plenty of GEAR, featuring reviews of:

Dean Custom 550 Floyd

Peavey Triple XXX II

G&L Tribute Series

and more!

And four songs with guitar and bass tabs:

• Ozzy Osbourne "Road to Nowhere"

• Zac Brown Band "Chicken Fried"

• Lynyrd Skynyrd "Gimme Back My Bullets"

• Slipknot "Vermillion"

And lots more!

