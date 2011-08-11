Pantera Discography

Though not achieving widespread fame and acknowledgement until the release of 1990's Cowboys From Hell, Texas-based heavy metal icons Pantera had been recording artists since the release of Metal Magic in 1983.

Writing metal anthems over the years such as "Walk" and "5 Minutes Alone", the band always had equally aggressive album covers to match (well... maybe not so much in the glam years).

Below is a visual gallery of Pantera's discography, spanning from their spandex-clad 80's glory all the way to the turn of the century's Reinventing The Steel.