Pedaltrain pedalboards are manufactured by Pro Stage Gear, a company with a background in all types of cases for transporting instruments and other music equipment. Pedaltrain offers a single line of pedalboards with eight different sizes available.

The boards themselves range in size from the Nano model (14” X 5.5”) up to the Pro model (32” X 16”), although a Grande model (42” X 16”) was unveiled at NAMM 2011. The weight of the frames ranges from 1 to 7 lbs. They are constructed from an aluminum alloy and come with Velcro for attaching to the pedals and the metal pedalboard surface.

Pedaltrain pedalboards are built with a unique “open frame” design, which provides two or more different Velcro points for pedals and allows for easy routing of patch cables and other cords. Excluding the Mini and Nano models, the pedalboards come with brackets for mounting a power supply.

The pedalboards come with a soft case, Velcro, and slip ties. They all come in black, but custom colors are an option through Pro Stage Gear. Each size of pedalboard, larger than the Mini and Nano, is also available with a hard ATA flight case.

Pedaltrain also makes a booster that can be attached to the pedalboard and elevates the pedal mounted to it. The booster comes in three different sizes, the PT-PB1 (3.5” X 5.5” X 1”, single pedal), the PT-PB2 (7” X 5.5” X 1”, approximately two pedals) and the PTB-PB3 (10” X 5.5” X 1”, approximately three pedals).

At the Nashville Amp Expo, Pedaltrain announced its own power supply, with input from Creation Audio Labs, the Powertrain 1250. The Powertrain 1250 has five isolated sections with all tip negative 5.5 X 2.1mm outputs. The first section can be selected for 9V, 12V, 15V, or 18V DC and supplies up to 150mA. The second through fourth sections are set for 9V DC and provide up to 210mA each and can simulate a dying battery. The fifth section has four paralleled outputs of 9V DC and provides a total of 500mA. This section also allows pedals to be daisy chained, although they share the same power with the other pedals in the group.

Pedaltrain pedalboards come with a lifetime warranty to the original owner. The street prices vary according to the size and case option. The Nano model has a street price of $49.95, while the Pro size is priced at $149.95 for the soft case version, and $299.95 for the hard case. The boosters are priced in a range from $12.95 to $19.95, and extra brackets for power supply mounting are $19.95. The Powertrain power supply is estimated to retail for $200.

Pro Stage Gear also provides How-To videos >a href="http://prostagegear.com/media.php">on its website. which provide information on how to mount power supplies as well as user submitted videos. Pedaltrain pedalboards can be ordered through online retailers as well as certain retail stores.