“People always want to go to extremes. And if you go to the edge, you must be prepared to fall off”: Phil Lynott’s 5 best basslines with Thin Lizzy and beyond

By
( )
published

Six foot plus of leather and lust, Phil Lynott was the consummate rock bassist. These are his 5 best basslines

JUNE 22: WEMBLEY EMPIRE POOL Photo of THIN LIZZY and Phil LYNOTT and Scott GORHAM, L-R: Phil Lynott (wearing leather trousers), Scott Gorham performing live onstage
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Phil Lynott was the consummate rock bassist: always holding Thin Lizzy together, driving things along and just occasionally reminding everyone that there's more to rock bass guitar than root notes and unison riffing.

As a bassist, he wasn't a technician, but he didn't need to be; his basslines always sat perfectly between the drums and the rampant, duelling guitars. He specialised in a warm, middle-heavy bass tone that perfectly anchored his fellow guitarists’ playing. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Nick Wells
Nick Wells
Writer

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.