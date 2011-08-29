Photo Gallery: Albums of Iron Maiden

After 30-plus years and 15 albums, Iron Maiden have left their mark on heavy metal. The band, which was founded on galloping rhythms, harmonized guitars, dark lyrical themes and operatic vocals, is still going strong today.

Their music as well as their album art has caused quite a bit of controversy over the years, particularly among the strict Republican conservatism of the early '80s. Albums like Number of the Beast were destroyed at public gatherings due to alleged Satanic content. The band was even accused of tracking in subliminal messages that, when played backwards, would be comprehensible to the listener.

Below is a collection of all Iron Maiden's album art. Check it out.