Photo Gallery: Albums of Jimi Hendrix

What can anyone say about Jimi Hendrix that hasn't already been said? The adjectives are limitless: Trailblazing. Innovative. Revolutionary. In such a short life, one man changed everything about the way the guitar was played.

And he had some damn cool album covers to boot. From the trippy, Eastern-themed Axis: Bold as Love, to the iconic image that appears on the live Band of Gypsies album, each of his album covers were just as unique as his guitar playing.

Below is a gallery of all of them, not including the many works released posthumously.