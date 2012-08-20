Photo Gallery: Behind the Scenes at Gary Rossington's Guitar World Photo Shoot

Here's a behind-the-scenes photo gallery of Guitar World's recent photo shoot with Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd. The man behind the lens is photographer Clay Patrick McBride.

The photos are outtakes from a Rossington feature that will apear in the November 2012 issue of Guitar World (on sale September 18), where we catch up with him about Lynyrd Skynyrd's new studio album, Last of a Dyin' Breed.

If you need a little more Skynyrd action, be sure to check out this Guitar World-exclusive clip of Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny Van Zant laying down vocals and discussing the making of the album, which was recorded at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It was great to get back in the studio with Bob for this new album,” Rossington said. “We kind of went back old school this time. All of us playing together in the studio as a band, tracking songs and creating licks. We had a lot of fun and the music really flowed for us, so that’s when you know you are on to something good. We can’t wait to let the fans hear these songs and play ‘em live.”

Last of a Dyin' Breed is out Tuesday, August 21, on Roadrunner Records.

