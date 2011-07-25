Photo Gallery: Guitar World Magazine Covers Through the Years — 1980

The year 1980 saw the United States hockey team beat the Soviets for Olympic gold, the tragic death of John Lennon, the release of AC/DC's epic Back in Black album and the launch of a relatively small New York publisher's guitar-enthusiast magazine called Guitar World.

Although the magazine -- which, back then, was published every other month -- focused primarily on jazz, country, fusion and blues, it didn't take very long to attract a multitude of followers from all different styles who had few other literary resources to turn to.

Our first cover star? Johnny Winter -- "Rockin' Better Than Ever!"