Photo Gallery: Guitar World Magazine Covers Through the Years — 1981

In its second year, Guitar World doubled its output, releasing six issues, the first of which featured an interview with Eddie Van Halen. In January, Van Halen appeared on the coverfor the first time. Sixteen Van Halen covers would follow.

Although the magazine's focus its inaugural year had been jazz and blues, in 1981 Guitar World began expanding into the world of rock 'n' roll, and even heavy metal. January featured a "Young Guns of Metal" article, and Michael Schenker made his first appearance in the March issue.

While 1981 saw Guitar World branching out to appeal to a wider audience, fusion giants like John McLaughlin and Jeff Beck remained big cover stories. This trend would continue on into 1982.

