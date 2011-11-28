Photo Gallery: Guitar World Magazine Covers Through the Years — 1998

There's little doubt as to who owned the covers of Guitar World in 1998. With a new singer and a new album and a No. 1 song on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Tracks, Van Halen was once again standing on top of the world.

Guitar fans were particularly ecstatic over Ed's return, and the legendary guitarist made a total of four Guitar World cover appearances in '98 (Check out this photo gallery of all the Eddie Van Halen Guitar World covers throughout the years).

But sadly, the euphoria was shortl-ived. Van Halen III, the first and last album to feature Extreme vocalist Gary Cherone, failed to match the impact of either the David Lee Roth or Sammy Hagar eras. It would be Van Halen's last studio album to date -- though excitement is spreading over word of a new VH album for 2012 featuring Roth on vocals.

But there was much more than just Van Halen happening in 1998. "Hit me baby one more time," anyone?

Jocularity aside, here are the covers of 1998, with Edward and company.