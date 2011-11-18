Van Halen Officially Sign to Interscope, Photo Available

After much speculation, Van Halen have officially inked a deal with Interscope Records. The band have released a photo with the heads of their new label, which you can see below.

The news comes as Van Halen are expected to make an announcement regarding a new studio album and possible world tour for 2012. Many are speculating that the band will make the announcement during the Grammy Nomination event on November 30.

When released, the new studio album from Van Halen will mark the band's first studio effort featuring David Lee Roth on vocals since 1984.