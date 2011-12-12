Photo Gallery: Guitar World Magazine Covers Throughout the Years — 2000

It was the year 2000, the end of a millennium.

That's right. Most people forget there was no year "0." So, technically speaking, 2000 was the last year of the millennium.

But who wants to split hairs? Y2K came and went without a hitch, and clubs everywhere finally stopped playing "1999" by Prince. Not that there's anything wrong with that song -- at least there wasn't until it became the ubiquitous soundtrack to the previous year's final weeks.

Prince notwithstanding, there was a lot happening in the music world in 2000. Carlos Santana had made a huge comeback with 1999's Supernatural. Not only did the Mexican guitarist make a dramatic return to his legendary form, but he made soloing -- not to mention playing in standard tuning -- cool again.

For those who still loved the low rumble of modern metal, there was still much to revel over. Korn had released Issues the previous year and made the first GW cover of 2000. Iowa's hardcore kings, Slipknot, were still touring off their self-titled 1999 release; they starred in June's special 3-D feature issue. And Pantera were back with a new album in 2000, Reinventing the Steel. Dime grabbed May's cover spot and, as usual, did not fail to disappoint with his take-no-prisoners, say-it-like-it-is demeanor.

There were, of course, several other great artists on our covers in 2000. Take a look at the photo gallery below to see them all.