Photo Gallery: Kiss Tear It Up in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, September 2

Kiss made a stop at the First Niagara Pavilion in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, Sunday, September 2, as part of their co-headlining tour with Mötley Crüe.
Kiss took the stage to a near-capacity crowd and tore through many of their live standards. Sprinkled in with "Shout It Out Loud," "Deuce" and "Love Gun" was their new single, "Hell Or Hallelujah," and a gem from Creatures of The Night, "War Machine."
The fast-paced show kept the sweaty crowd on their feet from start to finish.
