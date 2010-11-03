Playlist: Nick Hipa (As I Lay Dying)

Originally published in Guitar World, September 2010

As I Lay Dying's Nick Hipa gives Guitar World a taste of what's in his iPod.

John Frusciante—The Empyrean

“It was my favorite album of 2009, and I still can’t stop listening to it. It’s one of those go-to albums that I listen to when driving to shows or right before I go to sleep, as it’s a little bit more mellow. I’ve always admired John because he’s got such a thorough understanding of chords and is a master songwriter.”

Dååth—The Concealers

“They incorporate so many different styles within their extreme metal format. When lead guitarist Emil Werstler shreds, he’s got the attack of Paul Gilbert, and you can hear elements of jazz, bluegrass and all kinds of crazy stuff. The songwriting is so smart on this album, and they have some amazing riffs.”

Jeff Beck—Guitar Shop

“Sometimes I get burned-out on the virtuosity of modern guitar players and dudes that play so fast. I want to hear somebody play something incredible that’s not all about flash. Jeff does some insane stuff but is more about the intricacies of sound and tone.”

Ratt—Tell The World: The Very Best of Ratt

“I never really liked Ratt or listened to them, because I was always into extreme types of metal growing up. But about 18 months ago, I ended up at a show, kind of against my will, and saw them and was totally blown away by Warren DeMartini and his tone. And I’ve been obsessed with Ratt ever since.”

As I Lay Dying—The Powerless Rise

“We’ve been getting the masters sent to us while we’ve been on tour. Through all of the times we’ve listened to it, I’ve been really stoked with it all. I really enjoy and feel very proud of it.”