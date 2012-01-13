Poll Results: Top 10 Guitar Albums of 2002

What is it about supergroups that we love so much?

Ever since Cream (unofficially, the rock world's first super group), exploded onto the scene in 1966, music fans have been enticed by amalgamations of talent drawn together to create fantasy bands greater than the sums of their parts.

So rarely, however, do these collaborations work out. More often, the intense creative spirits within these groups are accompanied by intense egos. Infighting is virtually inevitable, and once-promising unions disappear faster than you can say Izzy Stradlin.

Your No. 1 album of 2002 was one of the most hotly anticipated records of that year, a debut molded by a collection of gifted musicians still riding their creative peaks. It's a great example of a supergroup's possible synergy ... delivered not long before they burned out.

