Poll: What Is Jimmy Page's Best Post-Led Zeppelin Album?

Although Jimmy Page hasn't exactly been prolific since Led Zeppelin disbanded in 1980, his carefully chosen projects have been varied and interesting, from Coverdale/Page to the Death Wish II soundtrack.

And so, in honor of the legendary guitarist's 68th birthday, we ask you to cast your vote for what you feel is his best post-Led Zeppelin album -- regardless of live or studio.

Note that we've left off albums and EPs on which Page wasn't one of the main artists or contributors, such as Strange Land by Box of Frogs or the Scream For Help soundtrack by John Paul Jones.

With that in mind, thanks for voting!