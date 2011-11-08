Poll: What Was the Best Guitar Album of 1995?

The early Nineties waxed and waned musically, with variable offerings of guitar-centric albums. Halfway through the decade, though, there was a downpour of milestone -- or at least memorable -- records.

Meshuggah and the Deftones released albums that continued to push metal in new directions with tight, rhythmic-oriented guitar work. The English made their stamp; Oasis and Radiohead brought Brit-rock up from the underground with (What's the Story) Morning Glory? and The Bends, respectively.

Then there were the mainstays: AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne and Van Halen all rolled out new material. It may not have been their most significant work, but it did sate the hunger of many a rocker longing for a face-melting guitar solo.

So again, we ask you, faithful Guitar World reader, to let us know which album you think was the best guitar album from 1995, one of the Nineties' most exciting years in music.