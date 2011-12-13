Poll: What Was the Best Guitar Album of 2000?

The year opened with Prince playing "1999" at midnight in New York City. He vowed to never play the song live again.

It ended (releatively -- December 2) with what was supposed to be the Smashing Pumpkins' last show, at the Metro Club in Chicago.

In between, music events were a-plenty. Santana tied Michael Jackson's record for winning eight Grammy Awards in one night. Metallica sued Napster over copyright infringement, creating an internet media firestorm, and Rage Against the Machine split up after the departure of singer Zack de la Rocha.

And all these albums were released. In retrospect, it was a good year for electric guitar fans. Rock music was on something of an upswing, with high-profile releases from Pantera, Iron Maiden, Black Label Society and AC/DC -- who even appeared on MTV's Total Request Live with Carson Daly.

