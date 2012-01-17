Poll: What Was the Best Guitar Album of 2004?

Things came in droves in 2004.

It could be called the year of the garage rock revival, thanks to stripped-down, fast and loose releases by The Vines, The Hives and numerous other "The" bands.

Or could it be called the year of the tribute? Aerosmith, Rush and Eric Clapton all released cover LPs that paid respect to their influences -- most of which were, not surprisingly, blues based.

Then again, 2004 could be called the year of John Frusciante. Could he have released any more albums that year? (OK, one was a duo with current Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.) For the record, I'm not knocking the ex-Chili Pepper, but who -- besides Buckethead -- has the time to come up with that much material? It's actually a rather impressive feat.

But this poll is about quality, not quantity. So peruse this week's list with care -- the fate of 2004's Best Guitar Album rests in your hands.