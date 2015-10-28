'The PRS Electric Guitar Book' Provides Complete History of Paul Reed Smith Electrics

PRS guitars appeal to a growing number of musicians, from Carlos Santana to Al Di Meola, from Zach Myers to Mark Tremonti.

The PRS Electric Guitar Book: A Complete History of Paul Reed Smith Electrics examines every part of PRS Guitars' history, with an in-depth story, beautiful photographs and detailed collector's information. Paul Reed Smith set up his first PRS factory in 1985 in Maryland and has devised guitars from the regular Custom and McCarty models, through the outrageously decorated Dragon specials and the controversial Singlecut, and on to recent achievements such as the Mira, Dave Grissom DGT, JA-15 and the S2 models.

Dozens of guitars are pictured, along with players, ads, catalogs and memorabilia. A detailed reference section helps musicians and collectors identify and date PRS instruments, making this revised and updated edition of The PRS Electric Guitar Book a must for all guitar fans.

$29.99 | Pages: 160



