Richard Lloyd: 'Alchemical Guitarist' Guitar Lesson DVD

The Alchemical Guitarist: Fretboard Secrets Unlocked presents the 12 best videos and accompanying columns from Guitar World columnist Richard Lloyd.

In this insightful instructional DVD, Lloyd gives viewers a new and comprehensive way to understand the fretboard, one that unlocks the mysteries that so often confuse and frustrate guitarists, whether they are beginners or advanced players. One of Guitar World's most popular instructors, Lloyd presents lessons on topics that include hexatonic blues scales, emphasizing minor thirds in pentatonic patterns, the cycle of fourths and fifths, and much more.

With more than two hours of lessons, The Alchemical Guitarist will give you the power to transform your guitar playing into pure gold.

The Alchemical Guitarist DVD contains these lessons:

Magic Circles: The cycle of fourths and fifths

Skeleton Key: Unlocking the modes with the mystical major-scale diagram

Call Me: Two telephone numbers and an introduction to vertical knowledge

Five Chords & the Truth: The five-chord cycle

The Dark Stuff: The modes in order of descending brightness

The 48-Step Program: The modal step-down practice method

Box Cutters: Breaking free with pentatonic trees

Diagonal Diatonics: Another way out of the boxes

Back in the Box: Positional play and the pentatonic boxes

Minor Issues: Emphasizing minor thirds in and out of the boxes

Opening Your Third Eye: Three maps for moving in and out of the boxes

The Hexatonic Blues Scale: Inviting the devil back to the party

