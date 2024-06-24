“Chrissie Hynde and Linda McCartney were friendly. She said that Paul was looking for a guitar player”: Robbie McIntosh on a playing career running from the Pretenders to John Mayer – and the knock-off Japanese Strat he used on tour with a Beatle

In a lifetime of great gear and credits from Norah Jones to Celine Dion and Paul McCartney, the guitarist says he remains in love with his yellow Strat copy

Robbie McIntosh
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Surrey, England, in 1957, Robbie McIntosh grew up loving The Beatles, The Beach Boys and The Who, leading to the development of an uncanny melodic sense and a knack for knowing how to fill rhythmic space. For proof, dig into The Pretenders’ Learning to Crawl, Talk Talk’s It’s My Life and Paul McCartney’s Flowers in the Dirt.

He’s also lent his licks to more contemporary work including Tory Amos’ Scarlet’s Walk, Josh Groban’s Awake, Norah Jones’ Not Too Late and John Mayer’s Battle Studies.

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.