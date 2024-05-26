“Riders on the Storm started off as a surf tune – then it somehow morphed into what it became…” Robby Krieger on honing his Doors guitar tone, overcoming “dentist’s syndrome”, and why slide guitar is the ultimate way to express yourself as a player

By
published

Robby Krieger breaks down his new album with the Soul Savages’ new album, and details his struggles to come up with his own sound during his time with the Doors

Robby Krieger
(Image credit: Jill Jarrett)

Robby Krieger's legendary status is assured, having recorded six classic albums with The Doors between 1967 and 1971, starting with their eponymous debut and concluding with L.A. Woman, due to the untimely death of singer Jim Morrison. Krieger’s unique finger-picked, slide stylings are all over the records, becoming as much a part of the band’s signature sound as Ray Manzarek’s keyboards.

Krieger’s writing was equally vital to the success of the band, coming up with many of their most loved songs. The Doors made two more albums, Other Voices (1971) and Full Circle (1972), after Morrison’s death, working as a three-piece – both strong albums that are often overlooked due to the absence of the charismatic Morrison. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Mark McStea
Mark McStea

Mark is a freelance writer with particular expertise in the fields of ‘70s glam, punk, rockabilly and classic ‘50s rock and roll. He sings and plays guitar in his own musical project, Star Studded Sham, which has been described as sounding like the hits of T. Rex and Slade as played by Johnny Thunders. He had several indie hits with his band, Private Sector and has worked with a host of UK punk luminaries. Mark also presents themed radio shows for Generating Steam Heat. He has just completed his first novel, The Bulletproof Truth, and is currently working on the sequel.