“Ace Frehley is very good at creating a song within a song when it comes to solos, and I've always thought along those lines”: Rock City Machine Co. went from KISS Army to KISS collaborators. Now they're going it alone.

Some rock stories are grand; others are a grind. And Ryan Cook and Jeremy Asbrock – who, after roving as session musicians, caught a break with Gene Simmons before connecting with Ace Frehley – have experienced both.

On Simmons’ and Frehley’s influence, Cook says, “It’s omnipresent. Through them, I learned about song structure; I’ve always been aware that a song needs to grab you, but it takes more than a good riff to keep you there.”

Asbrock, a fellow Kiss Army member, agrees, saying, “I started playing guitar because of Kiss, so it’s in my DNA. There are nuances – some I wasn’t aware of until I played with Gene – that found their way into my riffs.”

Kiss fans know that the band’s greatest strength is making sure the guitars, while simple, have different textures while retaining what Paul Stanley refers to as the sound of “one big guitar.”

Judging by Cook and Asbrock’s eponymous new eight-song record, Rock City Machine Co., they agree with the Kiss formula.

“We try to ensure there aren’t two guitars playing the same thing,” Asbrock says. “Ace is very good at creating a song within a song when it comes to solos, and I’ve always thought along those lines.”

Sure, Kiss is a considerable influence, and yes, Cook and Asbrock remain members of Frehley’s band, but Frehley isn’t getting any younger, meaning it was time to stand alone.

“It felt like the time,” Cook says. “People back home in Nashville kept asking. I think the universe was trying to force us into it. We might have regretted it if we didn’t at least give it a stab – and the results have exceeded our expectations.”

Songs like Soul for the Gold and The Last Time show plenty of potential, and the response from the faithful backs that up.

As for what’s next, Cook says, “My outlook is glass half full – and silver linings. The industry is a challenge, but I’m seeing this through. A positive mindset and great music will take this record to the masses. Bring it on!”

Asbrock agrees with his longtime friend. “People will love the songs if they hear them,” he says. “They don’t sound like they are copping a vibe off any band; they sound like songs you’ve heard your whole life without being a rip-off.

“The tunes are fun and give off a fun vibe; opportunities will present themselves, much like the creation of the band and record.”