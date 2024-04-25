“Ace Frehley is very good at creating a song within a song when it comes to solos, and I've always thought along those lines”: Rock City Machine Co. went from KISS Army to KISS collaborators. Now they're going it alone.

By Andrew Daly
published

Ryan Cook and Jeremy Asbrock have worked with Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons, but say it’s time for them to stand on their own, er, four feet...

Rock City Machine Co. and Ace Frehley
(Image credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Some rock stories are grand; others are a grind. And Ryan Cook and Jeremy Asbrock – who, after roving as session musicians, caught a break with Gene Simmons before connecting with Ace Frehley – have experienced both.

On Simmons’ and Frehley’s influence, Cook says, “It’s omnipresent. Through them, I learned about song structure; I’ve always been aware that a song needs to grab you, but it takes more than a good riff to keep you there.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.