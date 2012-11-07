Rock! Shock! and Horror! with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson

In Rock! Shock! and Horror!, Revolver magazine celebrates the crossover between heavy music and all things blood-curdling with a host of fear-mongering, gore-soaked rockers including Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, Slipknot and Stone Sour’s Corey Taylor, Pantera and Down's Phil Anselmo, plus members of Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Anthrax, Alesana, Killswitch Engage, In Flames, Trivium, Cannibal Corpse, Pig Destroyer and many more!

FEATURES INCLUDE:

• Rob Zombie spills his guts on his new horror movie, new album and evil new tour

• Marilyn Manson reflects on ghosts, whores and other things that go bump in the night

• Corey Taylor meets Wes Craven

• Kirk Hammett opens to the door to his crypt full of monster memorabilia

• Phil Anselmo meets horror-movie actor Bill Moseley

• An epic list of the Most Metal Horror Movies

• Rockers in their actual Halloween costumes.

Rock! Shock! and Horror! is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $6.99.