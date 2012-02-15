Rock Stars: Guitar World Horoscopes, Week of February 13, 2012

Astrological Overview: Week of February 13, 2012.

Synchronicities and kismet abound as three planets converge in mystical Pisces: the Sun, Mercury and Neptune. The atmosphere is electric and highly conductive. Intuitive individuals have the opportunity to directly access the collective subconscious of humanity and channel that knowledge in to imagination and creativity.

Neptune in its strongest placement – Pisces – presents opportunities for spiritual progress through emotional healing, forgiveness and unconditional love. Vent resentments and exorcise negative emotions that are a burden. Pisces is the last sign in the zodiac, so this time of the year favors tying up loose ends and clearing the decks in preparation for the coming new solar cycle.

ARIES: This is the week to get your freak on with Venus and Uranus both in Aries. You’re hot to trot lately, and it seems like everyone wants a piece. Let loose and have some fun; you might experience a mutual attraction, don’t let their eccentricity scare you away. Now is the time to reward yourself for all your past hard work. Temptations to overindulge may be hard to resist; self-control is not your strong suit for this Pisces period.

TAURUS: The gathering of the Sun, Mercury and Neptune in Pisces invokes the spirit of unconditional forgiveness for all people for all grievances, big and small. Taurus’ stubborn streak makes letting go past injuries difficult to the extreme. Taurus has a rare opportunity to easily forgive others and mend broken friendships right now. But first, you must finally forgive yourself. Mars in retrograde can intensify conflict, so avoid enemies and keep your temper under control.

GEMINI: The penetrating, constant flow of Pisces energy during this period is a double-edged sword. A confluence between the Sun, Mercury, and Neptune in Pisces increases its combined influence by large orders or magnitude. So while your creativity may be heightened and your imagination increased; beware of over-stimulation, which can diffuse your effectiveness. A scattering of your energies will only serve to undermine your vast progress. Maintain a concentrated effort and focus on follow-through this week.

CANCER: The burdens of a tumultuous domestic situation could prompt home-loving Cancers to seek out adventures away from home over the next few weeks. An impromptu trip, most likely work-related, will be a welcome respite from the drama at home. If you feel trapped in a situation, turn to a friend for advice rather than repress your feelings and suffer in silence.

LEO: Your psychic transmitter power is turned up so high it may blow a fuse in the system. The watery energy of the Pisces gathering of Neptune, Mercury, and your planetary ruler, the Sun, can short-circuit Leo’s fire-based motherboard. This period is a balancing act between the dominance of two absolute elemental powers: water versus fire. To keep your flames burning, you must carefully regulate the flow of the river, or at least re-direct particularly turbulent tributaries temporarily.

VIRGO: Your psychic transmitter power levels are at an all time high during this period. Mercury, your planetary ruler, teams up with Neptune in its own sign of Pisces. While the ideas will flow like water from your consciousness, this can be a dangerous opportunity to completely lose sight of the practical aspects of a project. Mars’ continued backtrack through Virgo could provoke opponents but click ignore. There’s no need to prove anything to anyone, much less detractors. The truth is self-evident.

LIBRA: The pressure of taskmaster Saturn retrograde in Libra will intimidate you into going back and finishing up incomplete tasks that have been hanging over your head. Cleaning the slate will stimulate the inflow of new projects. You may find a mutual attraction arise with a competitive contemporary; don’t dismiss the notion out of hand but beware a general aura of unpredictability with romance. The preponderance of Pisces delivers creative inspiration and enables you to make artistic concepts a concrete reality.

SCORPIO: You are curiously unaffected by the torrential influx of psychic information brought in by the concentrated Pisces energy right now. That is because you have prepared well for the breaking of Neptune’s dam and accommodated for the overflow, most of which you’ll send to fertilize the crops of others. Mars, your ruling planet retrograde in your social sector is stirring up opposition and aggressive blocking. Starve the dark energy beasts and vampires. Mentally qualify the words “friends” and “associates” with quotation marks. As you excise defunct structures and elements, new alignments – and alliances – begin to crystallize.

SAGITTARIUS: Sagittarians’ friendships could become burdensome now if high maintenance attitudes are maintained. Right now the Pisces energy prompts you to be very natural to your inner, spiritual identity, and have little time or patience for individuals who require you to wear masks or employ personas for their sakes. Time away from it all, perhaps an extended residence in a foreign land for work, may be the perfect solution to cultural ennui at home.

CAPRICORN: You will thrive on feeling interconnected with a community of like-minded, creative individuals with whom you can collaborate. If you have been feeling isolated, it is time to reach out forge new friendships. Base alliances on common values and goals rather than a simple sharing of overweening ambition for complete world domination. It will be much easier to collaborate with a non-megalomaniac for the time being.

AQUARIUS: The Pisces inundation hits you in the best place possible – from a materialist standpoint, anyway – your bank account. This period presents opportunities to suddenly and drastically increase your income by pursuing creative endeavors. An overly logical approach will hinder your progress toward financial independence under prevailing conditions. Rather, rely predominantly on your intuition for finding key gigs and business opportunities that hold promise of major profit potential.

PISCES: With the Sun, Mercury and your planetary ruler, Neptune, all converging in Pisces, your imagination is fertile grounds for wild daydreams and intense imagination. Anyone can experience a heightened sense of intuition under this influence, but psychically inclined Pisceans telepathic powers could be too intense for the more sensitive Pisceans. Don’t be distracted or sidetracked by emotional vampires. Excess or overflowing emotional reserves at your disposal can be channeled into music, art, or any type of creativity.

Margaret Santangelo is a New York City-based freelance writer and astrologer specializing in the astrology of rock and roll. She has been a contributor to Guitar World, XXL, CosmoGirl!, Seventeen and other publications over the past 15 years.