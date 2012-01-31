Rock Stars: Guitar World Horoscopes, Week of January 30, 2012

2012 is a year fraught with cosmic significance. Musicians and artists, more sensitive to vibrational influences than most, will benefit from knowledge of these heavenly influences.

This year started with major planetary shifts that will continue to bring transformation throughout 2012. Jupiter, the planet of luck, expansion and optimism, entered Taurus on Christmas Day and will remain there throughout the year, which supports the realization of abstract ideas.

Uranus, the planet of unexpected surprises and social networks, is finally fully established and moving forward in Aries (and will be through most of 2019), bringing excitement and massive change. Neptune is preparing to make a major shift from Aquarius into the sign it rules, Pisces, in February, enhancing everyone’s creative self-expression for years to come.

And last, but definitely not least, Mars, the planet of ambition and aggression, is retrograde through mid-April, enabling us to go back and put effort into finally finishing something started long ago.

ARIES

In 2012, Uranus, the planet of freaky surprises and out-of-the-blue changes is in your sign, Aries, for the first time in 86 years. This is the year to get the band back together, meet new people and collaborate. Merge your energy with others to create innovative, maybe even rebellious, expressions of your inner-soul. You will be singled out for past achievements this year, enabling you to forge ahead into completely new creative territory. 2012 is the time to initiate a new quest. You have the confidence and finesse to turn a partnership that made a rocky start into a powerhouse combination.

Theme Song: “Break on Through (To the Other Side)” by The Doors (The Doors, Elektra, 1967)

TAURUS

In 2012 Jupiter, the "greater benefic" of the zodiac, is in Taurus, a cycle that happens only once every 12 years. This is your year to shine; the stars are definitely on your side. You will accomplish whatever you set your mind to if you concentrate fully on objectives and banish nagging negativity. Publishing endeavors, touring, and academic pursuits are all highlighted in 2012. It is a perfect time to go back and revisit an old project, with Mars retrograde in your fifth house of creativity; you have the power to completely transform a work you incorrectly assumed was lost forever. Remix, re-master, or re-record your grand opus this year; the final result may astound you.

Theme Song: “Instant Karma (We All Shine On)” by John Lennon and The Plastic Ono Band (Single, Apple Records, 1970)

GEMINI

You are more reserved and introverted than usual in January, Gemini. Repair broken or struggling relationships using one of your undisputed strengths: your gift of gab. You can talk your way out of almost anything right now. When it comes to the domestic scene, make an extra effort to clean out the old in order to make way for the new. Expend that extra energy organizing and streamlining your home base of operations; Mars’ retrograde in the fourth house will wreak havoc in coming months if you do not nip problems in the bud NOW.

Theme Song: “Ramble On” by Led Zeppelin (Led Zeppelin II, Atlantic, 1969)

CANCER

In 2012, Uranus forces you out of your shell toward a more extroverted and social existence. Acquaintances and friends prove instrumental in furthering your career ambitions. You finally meet the partner of your dreams this year, or make it possible by ending a dead relationship. Mars’ retrograde in the third house of siblings, neighbors, and communication brings sublimated domestic tension to the fore, and a confrontation at the end of January is possible. Don’t let others’ aggressive energies get you down or force you off your course.

Theme Song: "After Midnight" by Eric Clapton (Eric Clapton, Polydor, 1970)

LEO

It is time to get to work, Leo. Mars is retrograde at the end of January, so tackle financial and practical matters right away before they tackle you. External aggression may force you to address issues that have been lingering for months. Jupiter, the planet of luck, optimism, is in your tenth house of career all year, supercharging your creativity leaps forward. Communication, neighbors, and socializing may seem burdensome; work through invisible barriers that have been blocking your progress in the social arena. Have faith in your values and what -– and who –- is really important to you (and what is not).

Theme Song: "Takin’ Care of Business" by Bachman-Turner Overdrive (Bachman-Turner Overdrive II, Mercury, 1973)

VIRGO

There is no more fooling around for Virgos in 2012. Mars is in Virgo all year long, giving workaholic Virgos an extra dose of super charged universal consciousness. 2012 brings with a super creative streak; but beware, Mars is slowing down and will turn retrograde in your Sun sign on the 24th, so get your ducks in a row now. With Mars’ help, in February and March you will be able you to turn your energy inward and resolve deeper issues. Subvert all negative energy by converting aggression aimed in your direction into a defensive weapon.

Theme Song: “Get Down to It” by Humble Pie (Eat It!, A&M,1973)

LIBRA

You are tempted to focus solely on home and hearth with the Sun in your fourth house. However, Uranus settling into Aries in your seventh house of partnerships (of all kinds) forces you to deal with external influences as well. You’ll experience a refresher course in exercising the Libran principles of balance through this constant push-and-pull all year long. In addition, taskmaster Saturn, the stern teacher of the zodiac, is also in Libra throughout 2012, bringing a mixed bag. The heavy responsibilities and burdensome challenges may seem dark at times, however, Uranus in Aries will lighten your load by surprising you with new and unusual potential partners who can lend a helping hand.

Theme Song: “With A Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles (Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club, Capitol, 1967)

SCORPIO

You are on fire creatively as January starts, with the Sun in your third house of writing, intellectual pursuits, and communication. You are a social butterfly in January, but don’t get caught up in external affairs or get sidetracked by distractions from the social sphere. As Uranus energizes your sixth house of work in 2012 you are fired up, ambitious, and more motivated than you have been in years. You have the power to establish a productive new daily routine that will enable you to not only accomplish long pending goals but also new ones that come up along the way. Get your flow established in the first half of the year; taskmaster Saturn enters Scorpio in October and will force a reckoning if you don’t get it together now.

Theme Song: “Bang a Gong (Get It On)” by T-Rex (Single, Reprise, 1972)

SAGITTARIUS

Sagittarius, you can make enough money in January to last you for all of 2012 (perhaps the rest of your life, if you play your cards right). There is an auspicious combination of Uranus activating your creativity sector with the Sun in your second house of money and finances that makes January extremely lucky for you. Saturn in Libra teaches the lesson that you need to learn to balance your reliance on others for your own success. Another lesson you may learn is to stop blaming others for your problems, especially in your career. Mars’ retrograde in Virgo will prompt you to take a long hard look at yourself and take responsibility for your own decisions. Take control of your destiny in 2012, and start by making the hard decisions. Don’t flake out or bow out; and most importantly of all: don’t burn out.

Theme Song: “Money” by Pink Floyd (Dark Side of the Moon, Capitol, 1973)

CAPRICORN

It’s your time of the year, Capricorn, with the Sun in your sign. This year brings major changes on the home front, as the very foundations of all that you hold dear and stable domestically begin to shake under your feet. Rather than look outward for the causes, Mars’ retrograde later in the month forces you to take a long hard look at yourself in the mirror. Pluto has been transiting Capricorn for some time, and continues its long trek through Capricorn, so your journey is just beginning. As you adjust to the utter transformational powers of Pluto this year, Saturn puts your actions in the spotlight – for good or bad. If you have worked hard and accomplished important milestones, you will be rewarded. If you have been making excuses and not taking responsibility for your life, Saturn will force you to do so.

Theme Song: ”Shake Your Foundations” by AC/DC (Fly on the Wall, Atlantic, 1985)

AQUARIUS

You may need to turn inward and address deep emotional issues as the Sun transits your twelfth house, stirring up your deepest feelings and sharpening your psychic abilities. You feel closer than ever to friends and co-conspirators, you have the ability to almost read their minds. No matter the distances that separate you, you are able to connect on a deep level with friends, romantic interests and family members. Rather than fall back into your somewhat aloof Aquarian detachment, in January, express your feelings for the important people in your life (no matter how sappy you think they may sound). Doing so will make a major difference when Mars goes retrograde later in the month, stirring the depths of your soul and connecting you with your deepest emotions.

Theme Song: “I Can See for Miles” by The Who (The Who Sell Out, Polydor, 1967)

PISCES

Uranus is finally left your Sun sign, Aquarius, and as you get used to the luxury of not having this unpredictable (although exciting) planet hovering over your every move you will regain confidence in yourself – and your work. Clearly and effectively communicating your emotions and thoughts is absolutely essential in January, or else a one-on-one partnership will blow up in your face when Mars goes retrograde at the end of the month. Rely on your friends for support in all aspects of your life, especially when it comes to a shoulder to cry on. If you are confused about an important decision you have to make, don’t be afraid to turn to a trusted friend or family member for advice. Just be sure to inform anyone else’s advice with your own intuitive sense of the situation.

Theme Song: “Let it Bleed” by The Rolling Stones (Let It Bleed, ABKCO, 1969)

Margaret Santangelo is a New York City-based freelance writer and astrologer specializing in the astrology of rock and roll. She has been a contributor to Guitar World, XXL, CosmoGirl!, Seventeen and other publications over the past 15 years.