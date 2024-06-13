“Our first show with Van Halen, he was playing a red ES-335. I thought he was a very good player, but not unique. He evolved leaps and bounds”: Rusty Anderson on his session journey – from supporting Van Halen to joining Paul McCartney’s band

The Gibson signature artist on why a rack makes most sense on tour, his approach to session work from Elton John to the Bangles, and how to keep feeling challenged with solo work

Rusty Anderson (L) and Paul McCartney perform during Desert Trip at The Empire Polo Club on October 15, 2016 in Indio, California.
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Desert Trip)

As a young guitarist from La Habra, California, Rusty Anderson rubbed shoulders with the likes of Eddie Van Halen, Lita Ford and George Lynch, leading to memories that have lasted him a lifetime.

His enduring love for guitar has seen session and solo veteran Anderson go from being a member of Endaswap, who toured with Weezer and No Doubt – and wrote Torn, later made a hit by Natalie Imbruglia – to settling in as Paul McCartney’s collaborator in 2001, and working with Gibson on his  signature ES-335.

Andrew Daly
